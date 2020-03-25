First Alert Forecast: stormy to sun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Hope you and yours are doing well! Your First Alert Forecast features dynamic temperatures and rain chances across the Cape Fear Region. Here are your forecast details for…
Wednesday: Remain alert for a periods of rain or a locally strong, gusty storm in an otherwise variably cloudy sky. Balmy west and southwest breezes ought to promote temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday night: A fleeting moisture supply will support a few lingering clouds or even a stray shower, but overall, you will feel the air turn crisp and cooler with late-night lows in the middle and upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday: Enjoy warm sun! Breezes will define a big temperature difference, though: cool northeasterlies hold readings to 60s and 70s Thursday; warm southwesterlies allow for some inland 80s Friday.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington – including continued warm weekend winds and a return of rain chances next week – right here. Or, go out to ten days for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
