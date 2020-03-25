First Alert Forecast: here comes the sun and eventually very warm days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Hope you and yours are doing well! Your First Alert Forecast features dynamic temperatures and rain chances across the Cape Fear Region. Here are your forecast details for…
Wednesday: Remain alert for a periods of rain or a locally strong, gusty storm in an otherwise variably cloudy sky. Balmy west and southwest breezes ought to promote temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday night: A fleeting moisture supply will support a few lingering clouds or even a stray shower, but overall, you will feel the air turn crisp and cooler with late-night lows in the middle and upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday: Enjoy warm sun! Breezes will define a big temperature difference, though: cool northeasterlies hold readings to 60s and 70s Thursday; warm southwesterlies allow for some inland 80s Friday.
This weekend: Look for plenty of sunshine and early summer-like highs in the lower and middle 80. Rain chances will be slim to none.
Next week: Cooler weather returns with highs back in the 60s and lower 70s. Monday will feature lots of sun followed by increasing clouds Tuesday. Shower and storm chances ramp up again by the middle of next week.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington – including continued warm weekend winds and a return of rain chances next week – right here. Or, go out to ten days for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
