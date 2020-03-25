Coronavirus guidance gives Chemours room to stop testing, installing filters for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours, the company behind the GenX water crisis in southeastern North Carolina over the past couple years, has state approval to temporarily stop installing filters for those affected by their chemical pollution. The company requested approval so they can follow current health guidance related to Covid-19.
Chemours will continue to supply bottled water to those with private wells who are still waiting for the installation of filtration systems. The company also does not have to sample off-site wells during this time period.
Maintenance on installed systems and quarterly sampling of those systems will continue only with the property owner’s permission during this time.
The Department of Environmental Quality, which gave Chemours the approval to suspend the work, plans to monitor the situation and will let them know if they need to resume down the road.
