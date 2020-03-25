Caravan of teachers travels around Pender County neighborhoods to visit students

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, teachers at North Topsail Elementary School lined their cars up and drove into local neighborhoods to see their students.
“We care about our students and we miss them,” says Genia Keen, a 3rd grade teacher North Topsail Elementary. “We wanted to show them how much we care about them and how we are still going to think about them and we want to reach out to them and just tell them that.”
Teachers painted their cars and made signs with phrases like “Just Keep Swimming," “Go Dolphins,” and “We Miss You!”
Students lined the streets and waved and laughed as their teachers drove by.
“It was so inspiring to see all the cars lined up outside of the school, the signs, the energy was great and the reception was even better,” says music teacher Bethany Borden. “It’s been rough, I definitely miss their energy. I think it’s one of those things you don’t realize you’re going to miss it until you don’t have it and so I’m even more thankful for my job at this point.”
Students still get to interact with their teachers and classmates online, however teachers say they miss that face to face interaction with their students the most.
