YWCA offers childcare to grocery store workers, first responders and other employees of essential businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is offering childcare to employees of essential businesses such as grocery store employees, healthcare workers and first responders. The YWCA opened its Early Education and Youth Enrichment Program to accommodate essential employees with children from infants to 12 years old.
If you are an employee of one of the essential businesses still open during the COVID-19 crisis and are interested in taking your child to the YWCA, click here to reserve a spot no later than Thursday, March 26th at 5 p.m.
As updates continue to evolve surrounding COVID-19, YWCA officials say they will stay abreast of any new developments and guidelines.
