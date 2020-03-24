Who’s hiring? Several companies adding jobs during this uncertain time

Looking for a job?
March 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 3:40 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As businesses adjust to new social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and government regulations, several companies are still planning to add jobs.

National organizations, like pharmacies and retailers plan to add positions, along with food delivery services.

We will keep this list ongoing with links to helpful information. We will also add significant hiring news from local companies here as well as we receive those.

CVS

Walgreens

Walmart

Dollar General

Papa John’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza

If you have news to share of local companies hiring in relatively large numbers, please email newsroom@wect.com.

