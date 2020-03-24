Wave to continue fixed transportation services but will close transfer facilities to public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While it will continue its fixed-route bus and van transportation services, Wave Transit will close its transfer facilities to the public beginning Wednesday, March 25.
Wave officials say they are making the change “to further minimize the risk of contraction and spread of COVID-19 to customers and employees will be implemented.”
Customers still will be able to wait for a bus outside, under covered shelters at both transfer centers - Forden Station and Padgett Station.
Also announced Tuesday:
- Greyhound customers will be permitted inside Forden Station by authorized personnel between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday for ticket and baggage transactions only. Customer service representatives will remain at each transfer station to assist customers by phone and facilitate Greyhound transactions.
- Wave Transit will also suspend fare collection for all fixed route bus service effective Wednesday, March 25th until further notice. Boardings will be moved to the rear door of buses. Front door access will be reserved for people with disabilities. Fares for Wave’s ADA accessible van service have not been suspended.
- Tickets for ADA accessible van service will remain available at Forden Station through advanced reservation. Ticket reservations can be made by calling 910-343-0106.
- The disinfecting regiment implemented for all vehicles remains in effect. In addition to routine cleaning, all vehicles used for service will be disinfected daily. “The disinfectant agent used and fogging application method is consistent with CDC recommendations and practices implemented by public transit agencies in the industry,” officials said.
