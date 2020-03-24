Wake County sheriff suspends purchase of pistol permits

“This decision does not limit anyone’s right to purchase a handgun,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “Over the past several weeks, our staff has been inundated with high volumes of permit applications that has made it impossible to process by law. This decision is not a violation of anyone’s Second Amendment Rights. Most importantly, this action will limit persons encountering one another during this time of State of Emergency, consistent with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders and that of Wake County Commissioner Greg Ford.”