Visitor confirmed to have COVID-19 while vacationing in Brunswick County

SHELBY, N.C. (WECT) - A press release from the Cleveland County Public Health Center says a person has tested positive for the coronavirus while on vacation in Brunswick County.
The individual reportedly arrived at the beach on March 16, and became symptomatic while there. The individual went to a healthcare provider in Brunswick County and tested positive.
Cleveland County health officials did not disclose which beach the person visited. Anyone that was determined to be a close contact of the individual will be notified.
The individual and their companion remain in isolation in Brunswick County. Because the individual does not live in Brunswick County, the Cleveland County Health Department will remotely monitor the individual’s temperature and symptoms daily.
“This situation reinforces the importance of staying home and not participating in non-essential travel during this time,” Interim Cleveland County Health Director Deshay Oliver said. “Everyone has a role to play. If we all stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and follow other recommendation set forth, we can flatten the curve and hopefully prevent this from becoming widespread within our community. Everyone needs to do their part.”
Several Brunswick County beach towns announced measures Monday to reduce crowds and close many island off to short term renters. Some beaches have completely closed, while others are only closing public beach accesses and parking lots.
