UNCW women’s basketball lands two junior college recruits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot has landed a pair of Junior College recruits.
Camille Downs and Za’Nautica Downs (no relation) have both committed to play for UNCW.
Za’Nautica Downs, a 5-8, guard averaged 18.7 points-per-game for Florida Southwest State as a sophomore and was named a second-team All-American by the website worldexposurerport.com.
The website always ranks her there No. 13 ranked junior college prospect.
Camille Downs, a 5-9 guard averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Butler Community College as a sophomore.
UNCW finished the 2019-20 season with a 10-20 record and graduates six players.
