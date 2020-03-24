Second arrest made in Pender Co. shooting

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting at a Willard hme earlier this month.
Kahrelle Nae’Kwan McMillan, 21, of Wallace, was arrested Monday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at 85 Washington Creek Dr. in Willard shortly after 10 p.m. on March 2.
Seven people were in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
