Pitt County Board of Commissioners issues two-week shelter in place order

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has issued a two-week shelter in place order for county residents, but to allow essential services to continue operating. It will take effect on March 25, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Mike Emory, Pitt County Director of Public Information confirmed the order Monday evening.
The vote came as a result of a recommendation from Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, who expressed concerns about the potential need for hospital bed space with the threat of rising COVID-19 cases.
Vidant Health provides health care services for about 29 eastern NC counties.
