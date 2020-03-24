Pender Co. Schools to bus meals to dozens of drop-off locations

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Pender County Schools announced on Tuesday that buses will be dropping off meals at dozens of locations throughout the county for students in need.
“Our buses will be making those meal runs to more than 50 stops starting today,” the school district announced in a Facebook post.
All North Carolina schools have been closed since March 16 after Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order, restricting in-person instruction due to COVID-19 until at least March 30. On Monday, Cooper extended that to May 15.
District officials have also set up grab-and-go meal pickups at the follow locations:
- Penderlea School: 11 Garden Road, Willard
- Malpass Corner Elementary: 4992 Malpass Corner Road, Burgaw
- Burgaw Elementary: 400 North Wright Street, Burgaw
- Heide Trask High: 14328 N.C. Hwy 201, Rocky Point
- Topsail High: 245 Saint Johns Church Rd, Hampstead
- Surf City Elementary/Middle: 12345-A Literacy Lane, Hampstead
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.