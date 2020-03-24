Novant Health now accepting donations of medical supplies

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Novant Health announced on Tuesday that it will accept donations of medical supplies after a growing number of businesses and community members reached out to offer help.
The critical medical supplies include masks, eye shields, and disinfectants. Any vendor or supplier interested in making a donation should email donatesupplies@NovantHealth.org, where they will be contacted about next steps.
“Novant Health is grateful for all of the businesses and individuals stepping up with offers of donations and supplies as we work to provide the lifesaving care our community needs,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain at Novant Health. “Our supply chain team has worked diligently to ensure all team members have access to the supplies they need to provide remarkable care for our patients. We acknowledge there is a growing need for these critical supplies, and we plan to meet that need by increasing our inventory through donations from outside organizations.”
As of Tuesday, Novant officials say they have enough supplies, including personal protection equipment, to keep team members, patients, and communities safe.
“Novant Health shares the nation’s concerns that supply shortages are a real threat facing health care systems across the country, and it will continue to diversify and routinely monitor its supply chain in order to be prepared and meet patients’ needs in the hospitals, clinics and outpatient facilities,” officials stated in a news release
