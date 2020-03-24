Novant Health now accepting donations of medical supplies

“Novant Health is grateful for all of the businesses and individuals stepping up with offers of donations and supplies as we work to provide the lifesaving care our community needs,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain at Novant Health. “Our supply chain team has worked diligently to ensure all team members have access to the supplies they need to provide remarkable care for our patients. We acknowledge there is a growing need for these critical supplies, and we plan to meet that need by increasing our inventory through donations from outside organizations.”