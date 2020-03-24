North Carolina to provide $50 million to schools for COVID-19-related expenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that $50 million in school funding flexibility to help public schools and support students during the COVID-19 crisis.
This allotment is comprised of unused funds from the current and previous school years as well as the State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund.
“We are working together to provide programs and resources to ensure the continued health, safety, and education of North Carolina students,” Governor Cooper said. “By allowing fund flexibility our school systems can use funds where it benefits students and families most by continuing to provide meals, improving distance learning, childcare, and much more.”
Governor Cooper has ordered North Carolina public schools to remain closed to in-class instruction through May 15.
The funding allows school districts to implement remote learning strategies, aid school nutrition programs, clean and sanitize schools and buses, acquire protective equipment, and provide child care.
