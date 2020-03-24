NHC identifies first case of community transmission of COVID-19

“What we are seeing right now is that most people who get COVID-19 and don’t have any risk factors are typically displaying more mild symptoms – just like this first case of community transmission – that can be treated at home, and should be monitored closely for any changes that might indicate symptoms are becoming more severe, such as shortness of breath,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown. “But people who are 65 or older, or with underlying health conditions, should call their doctor right away if they have any symptoms because they are at greater risk of serious illness. It’s so important to understand that just because it doesn’t feel that bad to you, it could be very serious to someone else. The virus spreads very easily, so social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home and away from others if you have symptoms, sanitation of high-touch surfaces and all of the protective measures we’ve been sharing remain very important to slowing the spread of COVID-19 to others.”