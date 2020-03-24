New Hanover Co. ABC Board announces changes to operating hours for stores

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s ABC stores will be operating on a different schedule starting Wednesday.
The county’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced that its stores will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The board also is encouraging its senior patrons to make their purchases at the ABC store located at 6009 Market Street. This new location only offers walk-up services and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
