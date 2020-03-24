New Ghostlight Series to help local artists impacted by social distancing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center and The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, are looking to help local artists who have been impacted by social distancing.
They have created a new series called, The Wilson Center Ghostlight Series. It’s a nightly series created to support local area artists impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and features local and regional artists, with seven different artists performing each week.
The Arts Council selects artists through applications, from those who have been economically impacted.
Every night at 7, a different artist will preform their own work, on their website, with an encore performance on the Wilson Center’s Facebook page at noon the following day.
The first week of performances will include local artists Christina Brier, Jared Michael Cline, Chase Johanson, Rhythm Bones, Daniel Rottenberg, Delia Stanley, and Johanna Winkel.
“A lot of people have gotten a lot more experimental," artist Chase Johnson said. “It’s actually brought a lot of us together to collaborate online and put our heads together on how we can make ends meet and make due with what we were given. So we’ve come together.”
The council is also accepting donations, which will be split between the artist who preform that week.
