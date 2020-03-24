KNOW HER? Detectives seek to ID suspected beer thief

KNOW HER? Detectives seek to ID suspected beer thief
Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing nearly a dozen beer cans from a store. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | March 24, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 12:17 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing nearly a dozen beer cans from a store.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened at the Family Dollar, located at 4840 Carolina Beach Road, on Feb. 6.

An incident report from the sheriff’s office stated that eleven 24-ounce beer cans were stolen from the store.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Schwartz at 910-798-4261 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.