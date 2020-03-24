KNOW HER? Detectives seek to ID suspected beer thief

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing nearly a dozen beer cans from a store.
According to a Facebook post, the incident happened at the Family Dollar, located at 4840 Carolina Beach Road, on Feb. 6.
An incident report from the sheriff’s office stated that eleven 24-ounce beer cans were stolen from the store.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Schwartz at 910-798-4261 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
