Furloughed worker spreads positivity on Wilmingon street corner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A man on a busy street corner had a positive message for people going through tough times right now.
Philip White, furloughed from Mattress Firm, spent his Monday standing on the corner of College and Oleander trying to bring hope and a smile to people he doesn’t know and may never see again.
His handwritten sign sports phrases like “I love you," “Call your mother,” and “wash your hands."
“Hopefully people are able to get a laugh out of it and at least, even for a few seconds, forget about everything that we have going on right now," White says.
White believes we all need a little positivity right now and his goal is to help remind his fellow Wilmingtonians we will get through this together.
“Whether it’s standing on a street corner, whether it’s you going out to say thank you, just calling your mother, calling your loved ones, just checking on friends. I think anything that we can do right now to just brighten someone’s day for half a second is what we need to do,” said White.
White isn’t sure how often he will return to the corner with his sign, but he does hope people will do something do brighten the day of anyone who might pass by.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.