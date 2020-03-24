First Alert Forecast: gusty storms possible midweek, late week warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast which features some day-to-day weather changes across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will fluctuate from near seasonable Tuesday to above normal Wednesday as a warm front lifts north. A high pressure cell will build in for the second half of the week which will shake the showery trend and become more dry and toasty. Never a dull moment, especially in March!
Tuesday night: variably to mostly cloudy, showers and isolated storms possible, lows falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday: partly or variably cloudy, showers and isolated storms possible, highs mainly in the middle 70s.
Thursday: mostly sunny, an honest-to-goodness 0% rain chance, cooler breezes with highs in the 60s once again.
Friday: sunny, breezy, rain chances staying near 0%, highs ranging from the 80s inland to 70s for the beaches.
Weekend: sunny or partly cloudy, a stray shower possible, warm breezes with highs in the 70s and 80s again.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, including a layout of nighttime temperatures too high for any late-season frost. And remember: ten-day forecasts are always available on your WECT Weather App!
