First Alert Forecast: gusty storms possible midweek, late week warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast which features some day-to-day weather changes across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will fluctuate from near seasonable Tuesday to above normal Wednesday as a warm front lifts north. A high pressure cell will build in for the second half of the week which will shake the showery trend and become more dry and toasty. Never a dull moment, especially in March!