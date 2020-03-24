Elizabethtown officials partner with restaurants to establish curbside pick-up

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Town leaders in Elizabethtown are working with local restaurants to help them facilitate curbside pick-up by creating makeshift drive-thru services.
Several restaurants were given pop-up blue tents and signage to place outside their doors in an accessible parking area. The idea is that customers can call in and pick up an order without every having to go inside the establishment.
“Several of our fast-food places already have drive-thru windows and they appear to be doing well,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “We wanted to help those restaurants that depend on foot traffic in the downtown area who have adequate space for curbside pick-up to occur.”
The restaurants currently taking advantage of the offer include:
- San Jose Mexican Restaurant
- El Patron
- Christopher’s Steakhouse and Seafood
- Burney’s Sweets & More
- Glenda’s and Melvin’s (curbside pick-up is in the parking lot behind the Broad Street business)
- Giorgio’s already has a drive-thru window
- Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe has a walk-up window under the pavilion of the Farmer’s Market.
