Columbus County issues State of Emergency

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County officials declared a State of Emergency Tuesday, adding them to a growing list of similar declarations across southeastern North Carolina and the rest of the state.
The declaration helps law enforcement and first responders enforce social distancing and crowd limits, following guidance from the executive order Gov. Roy Cooper issued Monday.
By declaring a State of Emergency, local governments are able to address safety and well being issues related to a crisis like COVID-19 in ways they ordinarily would not have access to.
Click here for a detailed look at what a “State of Emergency” means.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.