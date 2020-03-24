Carolina Beach, Southport halt short term rentals

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The towns of Carolina Beach and Southport are discontinuing short-term rentals within town limits during the Covid-19 pandemic.
All current renters with a term of 90 days or less need to vacate rental properties by 2pm this Friday in Carolina Beach, according to a release from the town. No new rentals will be allowed under 90 days until April 22nd unless town council rescinds the order early.
In Southport, renters need to vacate the premises by Thursday at 2pm. No new short-term rentals are allowed inside the city as well. It applies to vacation rentals, short term rentals, bed and breakfasts, rentals by owner, motels and inns.
