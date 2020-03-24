Bladen County adds public Wi-Fi hotspots to several campuses

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools is adding Wi-Fi hotspots to several school campuses to help students who don’t have internet access at home.
The district, in partnership with Star Communications, is adding external access points to seven school campuses that will allow students to pull up in a car in the parking lot and access the internet on a laptop or tablet.
“This will help expand options for our students who are trying to access remote learning and is an example of the collaborative and creative problem-solving that is needed to ensure all students have the basic accessibility needed,” said Jason Atkinson, director of technology and curriculum and instruction for Bladen County Schools.
Schools that will have the external public Wi-Fi spots are Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, East Arcadia Elementary, East Bladen High School, Tar Heel Middle, and West Bladen High School.
District officials say the access points should be operational by March 30 and will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day.
A password will not be required to access these Wi-Fi hotspots.
