2 arrested in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man hospitalized, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Darius Nikeem McDonald, 18, and Nyquan Ben Smith, 21, both of Clarkton, are accused of shooting Dominic Tyquan Shipman multiple times on Harrleson Road near Clarkton on Friday, March 13.
Shipman was flown to Duke Hospital where was treated and recently released.
McDonald and Smith were taken into custody Tuesday and both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharge a weapon into an occupied property with serious bodily injury.
Both men were given $100,000 bonds.
The sheriff’s office said the motive behind the shooting is not clear and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-862-6960.
