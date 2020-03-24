AP source: Panthers agree to terms with WR Robby Anderson

AP source: Panthers agree to terms with WR Robby Anderson
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) pulls in a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Source: Seth Wenig)
March 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 5:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move because he hasn’t taken a physical.

The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who once coached the Owls.

