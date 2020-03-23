With schools remaining closed for months, districts expand remote teaching plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As tens of thousands of students across southeastern North Carolina sit at home at a time they would normally be in school, some public school districts are preparing to launch online classes.
Governor Roy Cooper will sign an executive order Monday that closes public K-12 schools across North Carolina for in-person instruction until May 15.
Columbus County Schools plans to implement their new plan Monday to fill the instructional void.
“Starting March 30, we will be moving to digital learning across the district," CCS spokesman Kelly Jones explained. “We have been training and preparing faculty this past week and are ready to roll out next Monday. We have partnered with local businesses and faith-based organizations, as well as the local branch libraries, to assist students that lack Internet. We also have many take home devices that are being utilized.”
“As far as curriculum delivery goes, it will be new material from the teacher to the assigned class, as you would expect in a typical face to face situation," he continued. “Students will have one on one access to the teacher. We are not attempting to replicate the classroom, but rather use this time as a way to create an engaging online learning experience for our students that will last long after we have returned to our physical spaces.”
Pender County Schools said they are in the process of developing a plan and will be making an announcement in the coming days. They expected to send out information Monday afternoon about WiFi hot spots students could use for their school issued devices.
Whiteville City Schools reported an 80% participation rate in the plan they launched on March 17.
Students in grades Pre-K through 8th were able to pick up learning packets for the schools or have them delivered. These packets contained about two weeks of learning materials. Students with internet access were also encouraged to use Imagine Math for grades K-10 and Imagine Language and Literacy programs for grades K-6.
WCS asked student to try to complete three lessons per week per subject. High School students were asked to access on-line platforms they already used to continue their studies. If they did not have capabilities to go on-line from home, they were asked to contact their individual teachers to get packets of printed materials.
“We are currently continuing our distance learning program and packet-based learning materials for homes that have connectivity concerns. We met this morning to continue to evaluate areas for improvement to best meet the needs of our students during this unprecedented time,” WCS Superintendent Marc Whichard said Monday.
New Hanover County Schools spokesperson Ann Gibson hoped to announce a distance learning update late Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.
Brunswick County Schools is also making plans, but is not currently requiring student participation.
“Teachers and Administrators are creating distance learning plans and looking for/sharing best practices right now as well as already connecting online with many students each day to keep their minds engaged," said Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamans. “There is currently no mandate for remote/distance learning from NCDPI [North Carolina Department of Public Instruction], but we will be prepared and make continued adjustments should that time come.”
“Right now, we’re following the guidance of NCDPI and using this time to organize so that if/when there is additional guidance issued, we’ll be ready," he continued. “BCS Teachers have been very active with their students for the past week in online teachings for engagement but it is not a requirement for students to take part at this point.”
We are waiting to hear back from Bladen County Schools for any new plans they are working on now that this school closure may last longer than initially hoped. On March 18, BCS began distributing work packets students could use for at-home learning. Those packets included materials to help students review and practice previously taught course content.
Students were also provided with supplemental resources to extend learning during the school closure. BCS students taking online courses were able to continue doing so presuming they had internet access.
“This is going to be a multi-week, maybe multi-month event,” State Superintendent Marc Johnson told WRAL in Raleigh. He added that the schools are working with cable companies to provide free WiFi spots for students.
Johnson suggested that until a formal plan is in place, parents should continue to provide educational opportunities for their children at home.
