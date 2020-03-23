With schools remaining closed for months, districts expand remote teaching plans

Whiteville City Schools reported an 80% participation rate in the plan they launched on March 17. Students in grades PreK through 8th were able to pick up learning packets fro the schools or have them delivered. These packets contained about two weeks of learning materials. Students with internet access were also encouraged to use Imagine Math for grades K-10 and Imagine Language and Literacy programs for grades K-6. WCS asked student to try to complete three lessons per week per subject. High School students were asked to access on-line platforms they already used to continue their studies. If they did not have capabilities to go on-line from home, they were asked to contact their individual teachers to get packets of printed materials.