Wi-Fi hotspots now available at Pender County high schools

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Pender County Schools have installed wi-fi hotspots at the county’s three traditional high schools to help students stay connected to their teachers.
Here’s how it works.
Any Pender County student with a district-issued device can come to Pender High School, Topsail High School, or Heide Trask High School, remain in a vehicle, and access the internet while in the parking lot.
The hotspots, which are provided by ATMC, are marked by an orange traffic barrel and have a range of several hundred feet. These hotspots will be live from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Additionally, the Pender County Public Library in Burgaw also has a public access point, giving students another option to utilize.
“Last Monday, a lot of students and their families picked up Chromebooks from our schools in anticipation of online learning becoming necessary. With help from our community partners, including ATMC, Four County Electric, the Pender County Government and NCDOT, we’re trying to make sure our students have the opportunity to access the information they need to keep learning,” Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill.
At this moment, only a district-issued device can access these hotspots. If you did not get the opportunity to pick up a device, you should contact your child’s school to arrange a possible pickup date.
