State of Emergency: Beach towns respond to COVID-19

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Like dominoes, the beaches lining the Southeastern North Carolina coast have moved to reduce crowds and address concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.
The beaches join governments like Brunswick County, New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington in formally recognizing the threat of COVID-19, and responding.
From Topsail Island to Ocean Isle Beach, the local governments of the area beach communities held emergency meetings Monday or over the weekend to address COVID-19, and either declared a state of emergency or modified an existing declaration.
Some beaches, including those in New Hanover County, have completely closed, while others are only closing public beach accesses and parking lots.
At a 10 a.m. meeting Monday, the OIB town council voted to approve a state of emergency that:
- Discontinues short-term rentals, with those currently renting asked to leave by 2 p.m. March 25, and no new rentals allowed until at least April 6
- Parking in public right of ways, including beach accesses, is prohibited except for town employees and contractors
- The community center, public restrooms and all other public recreation facilities are closed, and all group activity applications are suspended
- Access to public municipal buildings is limited to essential staff and administration
- Gatherings must be limited to 10 people, including on the beach
Council members discussed the provisions of the declaration in detail, including making sure contractors still have access to the island, and the ability for property owners to ride bikes to the beach. Golf carts, however, will be considered vehicles and must abide by parking restrictions.
Mayor Debbie Smith said she spent the weekend reading the declarations of other beach communities in North Carolina and South Carolina, and believes the OIB provisions to match many of those.
- Discontinues all short-term rentals on the island until further notice — those renting property on the island for any period shorter than three months are to be out by 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 — and no new short-term rentals will be allowed until the order is revoked
- Urges town residents and employees to limit travel as much as possible
- Strongly encourages compliance in limiting groups to 10 or fewer people
- Gives the town manager authority to levy additional restrictions if needed
The Oak Island Pier and Pierhouse closed at 7 p.m. Friday until further notice, as did the Par 3 Golf Course Pro Shop. Town buildings and facilities will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. following the special meeting of the town council.
Town leadership met Monday morning to discuss revisions to the state of emergency declared late last week, and went into closed session as well.
- All public beach accesses, parking lots and parks are closed until further notice
- Private property owners can still utilize their beach accesses, but are urged to follow social distancing guidelines of 10 or fewer people per group
- Beaches closed pursuant to New Hanover County Declaration
- Both ocean and sound side closed, police will patrol for compliance
- Town buildings and public restrooms closed until further notice
- Beaches closed pursuant to New Hanover County Declaration
- Public parking lots and Freeman Park also closed
The town council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday to further discuss its response to the virus.
Elected leaders were non unanimous in their decision regarding closing facilities, and said they felt their hand was forced by others.
The town council will be meeting at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss a response to COVID-19
