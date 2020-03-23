Pop quiz! Test your knowledge with the First Alert Weather Worksheet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pop quiz, kiddos! Students across the country are out of school while we try to stop the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.
Many school systems have turned to online assignments to keep children involved in their studies. The First Alert Weather Team is also offering fun weather worksheets to give your kids something different to do.
Each worksheet offers some kind of forecast update for the parents, coupled with five questions to get your brain thinking.
