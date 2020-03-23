Pop quiz! Test your knowledge with the First Alert Weather Worksheet

Pop quiz! Test your knowledge with the First Alert Weather Worksheet
Pop quiz, kiddos! Students across the country are out of school while we try to stop the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. (Source: WECT)
By Debra Dolan | March 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 12:37 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pop quiz, kiddos! Students across the country are out of school while we try to stop the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.

Many school systems have turned to online assignments to keep children involved in their studies. The First Alert Weather Team is also offering fun weather worksheets to give your kids something different to do.

Each worksheet offers some kind of forecast update for the parents, coupled with five questions to get your brain thinking.

Be sure to follow Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick on Facebook and Twitter so you don’t miss an assignment!

ROUND THREE of your First Alert Weather Worksheets for kids is here! Monday's quiz questions lean toward geography and radar analysis. Because it never hurts to have a little math and science with your cereal!

Posted by Meteorologist Gannon Medwick - WECT on Monday, March 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.