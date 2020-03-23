Nearly 300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - At least 297 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS released its latest count just after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The agency’s statewide numbers don’t appear to include two of the three additional cases in Brunswick County that health officials reported over the weekend.
New Hanover County (four cases) and Brunswick County (seven cases) are the only counties in southeastern North Carolina to report positive cases of COVID-19. All eleven cases appear to be travel-related.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19 due to community spread.
Over 8400 tests have been administered, according to the NCDHHS.
