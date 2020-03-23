NC unemployment claims reach over 100,000 in a week, mostly COVID-19 related

March 23, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 2:58 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State officials say unemployment claims in North Carolina reached 113,002 in just one week.

Officials say approximately 87% were COVID-19 related.

“There could be more related to COVID-19 where the person filing did not indicate the virus as the reason for separation from employment,” Larry Parker in the state’s Department of Commerce said.

COVID-19 timeline

  • March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
  • March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
  • March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
  • March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
  • March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
  • March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
  • March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits