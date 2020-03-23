NC DOT crews utilize social distancing, work staggered shifts in light of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC DOT crews in the Cape Fear are still hard at work despite concerns about the coronavirus.
NC DOT leaders confirm the agency would never completely shut down, and they’re following government advice asking employees to observe social distancing.
Maintenance crews are working staggered shifts to complete work on high priority cases that impact public safety. The agency’s engineering staff is also mostly telecommuting, a spokesperson for district three says.
Many of the projects the DOT is in charge of are completed by independent contractors, who may have their own protocols related to the coronavirus, officials say.
