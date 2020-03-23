Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials has announced 22 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 195 cases. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news release on Sunday that new positive COVID-19 cases were detected in 12 counties. Health officials said positive cases have been reported in 33 of the state's 46 counties. Three infected people have died in the state. The virus causes only minor flu-like symptoms in most people, who recover in a matter of weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death in some, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health problems.