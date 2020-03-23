Here is what your county library is offering during the coronavirus pandemic

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - As restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some public libraries continue to offer resources.
County officials closed all library branches in Brunswick County on Friday, March 20. All programs and events have also been canceled. No word on when they will reopen. Staff is still available to answer questions via phone or email.
You can put books on hold through the library’s eBook collection.
Anyone with items currently checked out will not be charged for holding them past the due date.
For more information, visit their website.
County offices are closed to the public, including the libraries in Bladen County. Residents are encouraged to access library services by telephone, by email, and online. Those services include online book renewal, e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, online tutoring, language learning, genealogy resources, among many other things.
Residents can still use the library’s wifi, while practicing social distancing, outside of the location from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day.
No overdue fees will be charged while the library is closed.
Call 910-862-6990 or visit their website for more information.
Library branches in Columbus County remain open, but programs and events have been canceled. The library’s main branch, located in Whiteville, is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while their Saturday hours remain the same. As of Monday, all other branches operate on a regular schedule.
For more information on hours and locations, visit their website.
All public buildings, including libraries, in New Hanover County are closed as of March 18. Libraries are offering curb-side pickup Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can put on hold through the libraries online book catalog and then pick it up curbside at all of the branches in New Hanover County.
Other virtual offerings include eBooks, eAudiobooks, and more social distancing activities that are available 24/7.
All programs, events, and booked meeting rooms are canceled until further notice.
For more information on how to access NHC library online activities and books, visit their website.
Libraries within Pender County remain open, but all branches are suspending programs and events until further notice.
Events and programs canceled include storytimes, STEAM programs, computer workshops, and others.
Pender County libraries will not allow groups of ten or more people to use the public meeting rooms until further notice.
For information on hours and locations, visit their website.
