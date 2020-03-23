Gyms are going virtual to help prevent the spread COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As federal, state, and local leaders work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many gyms and fitness centers are shutting their doors.
Burn Boot Camp Wilmington has also closed, but they are still offering workouts via Facebook.
“During these times, specifically in what’s going on in the world, people need our help as health and fitness trainers more than ever," said Jeff Washington, head trainer at Burn Boot Camp Wilmington. "Not just in the workouts, but also in that accountability like you mentioned...in the diet, nutrition, water, getting protein goals, talking about mindset, and goal setting and so many other things we do on a daily basis with our clients.”
Every day at 6 a.m., Washington, along with some of the other trainers at Burn, do a workout via Facebook live in the member’s private Facebook page. This gives every member a chance to still get a sweat in while working from home or watching the kids.
Washington and other Burn trainers also offer nutrition coaching on Facebook live to help keep members on track during these uncertain times.
Washington is unsure when Burn Boot Camp will be able to open their doors back up, but until then, he plans to continue to offer as many resources he can to his clients.
If your gym is closed or you are practicing social distancing, but still want to exercise, many gyms and fitness trainers are offering free workouts via YouTube and Facebook.
