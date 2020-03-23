First Alert Forecast: few showers through midweek, late week warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Wilmington received a modest tenth-of-an-inch splash of rain Sunday night and a wavering front will focus additional early-week shower chances across the Cape Fear Region: 30% Monday, 40% Monday night, 30% Tuesday, 50% Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday.
A dry high pressure cell will build in toward the end of the week which will bring plenty of dry time toward the end of the week. Afternoon highs will hover near normal Thursday then soar back to the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday into the weekend.
Keep in mind, warm daytime winds may become robust enough to elevate brush fire danger in this time, so please be cautious if you have any debris burning planned. Nighttime temperatures will stay high enough to preclude any threat of late-season frost through the entire period.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and, remember, you can tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
