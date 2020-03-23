Dr. Jose Sartarelli: How UNCW is dealing with coronavirus outbreak (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Advice for college seniors preparing to graduate: “I’m recommending to them get ready, send resumes out, polish up your resume as much as possible. We have a career center that does a great job of helping you do that. Send as many as you can, and interview with as many companies as possible, and go, go, go. I would suspect a lot of companies are looking at cash flow on one hand, and efficiencies on the other, and putting a stop on hiring. Only selectively hiring those people that are really needed. So, this requires extra effort, in order to make yourself visible and get a job eventually.”