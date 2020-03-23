Circle K robbed by man armed with box cutter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man armed with a box cutter robbed a convenience store overnight, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that a man entered the Circle K located at 3050 Castle Hayne Road shortly after 2 a.m. and demanded money from the register. After receiving cash from the clerk, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect was wearing gloves and a mask over his face and was armed with a box cutter.
The suspect was shown wearing camouflage pants, a brown jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt.
If anyone has any information of the suspect or the robbery please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/
