Bolton woman dies in single-car wreck

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bolton woman died after her car overturned in a wreck Sunday morning near Lake Waccamaw.
According to Sgt. M.K. Young with the State Highway Patrol, Deidre Shey, 28, was driving on Old Lake Road at about 8 a.m. when her car began to go off the road to the right.
King said after she overcorrected, her car struck a ditch and overturned.
Shey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to King.
