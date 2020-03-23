Bolton woman dies in single-car wreck

By WECT Staff | March 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 11:57 AM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bolton woman died after her car overturned in a wreck Sunday morning near Lake Waccamaw.

According to Sgt. M.K. Young with the State Highway Patrol, Deidre Shey, 28, was driving on Old Lake Road at about 8 a.m. when her car began to go off the road to the right.

King said after she overcorrected, her car struck a ditch and overturned.

Shey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to King.

