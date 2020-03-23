Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was riding his bike down the wrong side of the road was killed in a head-on collision with a vehicle in Columbus County Friday morning, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.
Erick Andrades, 18, of Evergreen, died at the scene of the wreck.
According to Sgt. M.K. Young with the Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Paul Willoughby Road near Old Boardman Road.
The driver of the vehicle will not be charged due to Andrades riding on the wrong side of the road.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.