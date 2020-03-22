Wilmington police investigate shots fired from car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after someone fired shots from inside a car Saturday night.
A WECT viewer reported hearing shots in the area of East Lake Shore Dr. and Robinhood Rd. late Saturday.
A WPD spokesperson confirmed shots were fired from a car around 10:30 p.m.
They say no one was hurt and two people have been taken into police custody.
Further information is expected Sunday morning.
We’ll update this story as soon as we know more.
