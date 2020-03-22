Two cars hit by gunfire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police officers to what neighbors believe was likely a gang-related shooting Saturday evening.
Officers were initially told a child was shot, but that was found to be untrue. There were no injured people at the scene, nor did anyone show up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police found two vehicles hit by bullets in the 600 block o North 30th Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com anonymously.
