7th coronavirus case identified in Brunswick County Sunday

The latest case was identified Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the case is travel-related and the person was not symptomatic when they returned to the area. They are isolating at home and are doing well. One other person is in the home with them at this time. They are also on self-quarantine. There are no children in the home. Authorities say the person did not travel while symptomatic, so they’ve already completed their investigation of any potential contacts with the individual.