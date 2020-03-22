Novant Health to open COVID-19 screening center in Supply

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Starting Tuesday, March 24, Novant Health will screen for COVID-19.
The announcement comes Sunday morning.
The screening center will be located at 13 Medical Campus Drive in Supply. It will open on March 24 at 1 p.m.
It will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Novant Health wants to remind people that you should not be tested unless you’re showing symptoms. Visiting a screening center unnecessarily will only further one’s risk of exposure and put a strain on resources for those who need it most.
For questions about whether to be tested or seek medical help, visit Novant’s website.
Novant also has a 24/7 coronavirus helpline for patients without primary care physicians who are experiencing symptoms and have questions about seeking care. That number is 1-877-9NOVANT.
This is the second COVID-19 screening center in Brunswick County. Dosher Urgent Care has a dedicated clinic in Southport and will begin screening on Monday, March 23.
