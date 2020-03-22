New Hanover County sends out new guidance on park, playground usage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parks and playgrounds will remain open in New Hanover County for now, but public health officials warned citizens to wipe down surfaces with cleaning products they bring from home before and after each use.
The new guidance went out Sunday. Beautiful weather for much of the weekend in southeastern North Carolina continued to drive some people outside and to public parks for fresh air during this time.
While CDC guidance suggests touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes, mouth and nose is not considered the main way the virus is spread, you should still take caution when out in public.
County health officials said there is a limited supply of cleaning products on the county level right now, so they are unable to provide those for public play areas. They urge people to bring their own supplies when using these facilities.
“Social distancing measures you take now don’t only protect yourself, they protect everyone in the community,” New Hanover County Personal Health Services Manager Carla Turner, RN, said in a news release sent out Sunday afternoon. “Playgrounds have many high touch surfaces and without the capacity to increase frequency of cleaning, families should take seriously this guidance regarding playground use.”
Parks will remain open, but social distancing is strongly recommended.
