Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

SHOOTING DEATH
SC authorities probe woman's shooting death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A woman found shot to death in her backyard is Greenville County's latest homicide victim, authorities said Saturday. News outlets report the sheriff's office is investigating the shooting that happened shortly after midnight in Greenville's Woodside community. The county coroner's office, in a news release, said the victim was identified as 42-year-old Twana McDaniel, of Greenville. An autopsy performed Saturday shows she was shot in the torso. Coroner Parks Evans say her death was ruled a homicide.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina university quarantines 18 students in dorm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's largest public university says it has quarantined 18 students living in a campus dormitory after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Saturday the number of coronavirus infections statewide has exceeded 170. Three people have died. The University of South Carolina issued a statement Saturday saying the students would remain isolated “pending further investigation.” It said administrators learned Friday night that a student living in a residence hall on the Columbia campus had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the governor has extended the deadline for filing state income taxes until July 15. That's the same date that federal income taxes are now due.
DEPUTY SHOOTING
SC deputy shoots man; incident under investigation
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina deputy shot and wounded a man after trying to stop him for a traffic violation. In a news release, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Saturday the man ran away after a traffic stop Friday, pointed a gun at the deputy who then fired his weapon. Authorities say the wounded man was treated at an area hospital and was expected to survive. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the wounded man or say if he will face any charges. The deputy's name also has not been released.
CANDIDATE FILING
Coronavirus doesn't stop election filing in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Filing to run for office in South Carolina is continuing even as more of the state closes during the coronavirus pandemic. The State Election Commission is urging candidates to file as soon as they can to avoid crowds as filing ends on March 30. The first day of filing was on Tuesday. All 46 state Senate seats and 124 House seats are on this year's ballot along with hundreds of local offices. Candidates are filing to run in the June 9 primary and if they win the nomination, November's general election.
NUCLEAR PLANT-VIOLATIONS
Officials: Nuclear plant employees failed to check for fires
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials say employees at a South Carolina nuclear plant failed to check for fires when making rounds and then falsified log books. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the violations happened in 2017 at Duke Energy's Robinson Nuclear Plant near Hartsville, The agency says the employees were supposed to check two emergency diesel generating rooms for fire each hour, but didn't perform their duties while reporting they made rounds in log books. Duke Energy agreed to retrain employees about the importance of the fire checks not only at the Robinson plant, but also at the utility's other five nuclear plants.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-THEATERS
The drive-in, relic of yesterday, finds itself suited to now
NEW YORK (AP) — The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others. This weekend, some drive-ins aren’t the only show in town. They’re the only show in the country. For a brief moment, the drive-in is uniquely suited to today.