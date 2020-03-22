Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kept off the track by the coronavirus pandemic, auto racers around the world are moving online. Drivers from Formula One, NASCAR and other leading series are using simulators to stay sharp and entertain fans — and finding they're struggling to keep pace with pro gamers. Since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was called off last weekend, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been racing online, as has McLaren's Lando Norris. F1, NASCAR and INDYCAR have had drivers sign up to take part in virtual races in place of real ones, and sports networks with time slots to fill are saying they'll air them.